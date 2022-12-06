Blow for Pakistan as injured Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series against England
Share
LAHORE – In another setback for hosts, key pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the home series against England as the medical panel has advised the bowler to rest due to an injury he suffered during the first Test series in Rawalpindi.
The development comes as Pakistan already suffered Shaheen Afridi blow who was ruled out of the Test series due to a knee injury.
In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board said Haris stepped on the ball and suffered an injury in his right quad. The 29-year-old was sent for scans, which revealed that he is suffering from a Grade-2 injury.
The injury of the ace pacer, coupled with Afridi’s absence in this crucial series opened an opportunity for bowlers from outside the squad initially named for the series. The injured player will now travel to Lahore to begin his rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre.
On the other hand, England key player Liam Livingstone has also been ruled out of the ongoing series in wake of a right knee injury during the game.
The stokes-led squad defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in the first test match to lead the 3-match series 1-0.
PAKvENG: England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in ... 04:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
RAWALPINDI – England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Blow for Pakistan as injured Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series ...11:44 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- SC takes suo motu notice of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's ...11:16 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan remembers Major Shabbir Sharif on 51st martyrdom anniversary11:05 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- PTI all set to start nationwide campaign demanding early elections10:38 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Islamabad's Centaurus Mall sealed in overnight raid over ‘lack of ...10:07 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony ...12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan celebrate 10 years of togetherness09:05 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Will Saboor Aly and husband Ali Ansari work together in an upcoming ...12:10 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022