Pakistan calls on Indian govt to reconstruct iconic mosque
01:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
#BabriZindaHai trends as Muslims observe Black Day to mark 30th anniversary of Babri Mosque demolition
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Several Muslim groups in India observed Black Day on Tuesday to mark 30 years of the Babri Masjid demolition.

On December 06, 1992, the 16th-century mosque was demolished by Hindu mobs, sparking civil unrest that killed nearly 2,000 people.

As Muslims in Pakistan and other parts of the world mark December 06 as Black Day, #BabriMasjid, #BabriZindaHai, and other trends appear on social media sites with users condemning horrific memories of Hindu mobsters who demolish the three domes of iconic mosque in north India.

Check some of the reactions:

Amid the condemnation, Foreign Office in a statement said today marked another year since the tragic demolition of the historic Babri Masjid by BJP-RSS zealots.

Pakistan renewed the call to reconstruct the Babri Masjid at its original site and ensure the safety and protection of mosques and Islamic holy sites in India.

Three years back, India’s top court allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque after which Indian prime minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of temple at the site of the historic Babri mosque.

Construction of the Hindu temple among several other extreme steps is on the agenda of the ruling party to appease its Hindu nationalist voters.

