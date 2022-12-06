Desi-Parisian influencer joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ trend as Pakistani girl's dance moves continue to rule the internet
Share
Pakistani TikToker Ayesha, who became an overnight sensation after her viral dance video on a classic Indian song went viral, is all over the internet as her trend is now being recreated with different renditions.
Joining the bandwagon, Raena Jhanjhri, a teenage internet influencer, who goes by the name ‘Raena Rockstar’, shared her take and uploaded a clip online.
Taking to Instagram, the young content creator shared a reel, clad in a black jacket along with a beanie cap, grooving to DJ Usman Bhatti's rendition of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja.
Dancing on this super trending song, Raena also tagged Pakistani TikToker Ayesha in her Insta post.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, the fans of the teen girl were completely enamored with her moves and showered praise on her in the comments section.
The trends started with a clip shared by Ayesha, who is also known by her nickname Mano, dancing to the Indian song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at her friend's wedding that went viral a couple of weeks ago.
Her smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities including Madhuri Dixit couldnot hold themselves from joining the trend.
Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul ... 01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
That's the power of social media. Tanzanian influencer and content creator Kili Paul has shared a video on his ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Desi-Parisian influencer joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ trend as ...02:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- FPSC announces CSS 2022 results01:57 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- #BabriZindaHai trends as Muslims observe Black Day to mark 30th ...01:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Blow for Pakistan as injured Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series ...11:44 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul recreate viral Pakistani ...01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony ...12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022