02:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Desi-Parisian influencer joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ trend as Pakistani girl's dance moves continue to rule the internet
Pakistani TikToker Ayesha, who became an overnight sensation after her viral dance video on a classic Indian song went viral, is all over the internet as her trend is now being recreated with different renditions.

Joining the bandwagon, Raena Jhanjhri, a teenage internet influencer, who goes by the name ‘Raena Rockstar’, shared her take and uploaded a clip online.

Taking to Instagram, the young content creator shared a reel, clad in a black jacket along with a beanie cap, grooving to DJ Usman Bhatti's rendition of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja.

Dancing on this super trending song, Raena also tagged Pakistani TikToker Ayesha in her Insta post.

Meanwhile, the fans of the teen girl were completely enamored with her moves and showered praise on her in the comments section.

The trends started with a clip shared by Ayesha, who is also known by her nickname Mano, dancing to the Indian song 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at her friend's wedding that went viral a couple of weeks ago.

Her smooth moves became so popular that several Pakistani-Indian celebrities including Madhuri Dixit couldnot hold themselves from joining the trend.

