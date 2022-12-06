PIA offers discounts for tickets in partnership with JS Bank

LAHORE - The globetrotters can now enjoy discounted rates for tickets offered by Pakistan International Airlines as it has signed an agreement with JS bank.

The discount will be offered to JS Bank credit card holders on international and domestic travel tickets.

The agreement was signed between Chief Executive Officer PIA Amir Hayat and President JS Bank Ltd. Basir Shamsie.

Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat congratulated both the teams of PIA and JS Bank Ltd. for the agreement which is poised to boost air travel within the country and abroad.

“PIA is following a robust plan to recover from the Covid pandemic that affected the aviation industry including PIA,” he said on occasion and added that enhanced focus on partnerships with organizations will help spur travel and tourism.

Meanwhile, President JS Bank Ltd Basir Shamsie said that JS Bank is honoured to have entered into a partnership with PIA which will make travel more rewarding for customers.

To avail of the discount, transactions for the tickets could be made through PIA domestic and international booking offices and via its corporate website.