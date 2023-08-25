Search

Immigration

From Dubai to Pakistan in Rs 29,000: Here's how to book your air ticket now

25 Aug, 2023
From Dubai to Pakistan in Rs 29,000: Here's how to book your air ticket now

ISLAMABAD- Flights from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan can be booked for as low as Rs 29,000 as an exciting offer has been announced. 

SereneAir has announced to operate flights between the two countries and the offer is valid till September 30th. Under this offer, 10 kg extra baggage allowance has also been announced. For economy regular class, the check in baggage could go up to 50 kg instead of 40 kg and the fares start from 350 AED.

Besides, SereneAir has announced, through a social media post, to operate special flights from UAE to Pakistan with added advantage of additional baggage allowance.

As per the announcement, SereneAir would operate special flight from Dubai to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on August 30 for fares starting from AED 300.

SereneAir would utilise A330-200 for the said flight. Moreover, the firm is also offering baggage allowance of 60 kg for economy class and baggage allowance of 80 kg for SerenePlus. 

The carrier would also operate another special flight from Islamabad to Dubai for fare starting from Rs 110,000 for economy class and Rs 145,000 for SerenePlus flyers; the flight would be operated on August 30th.The flights can be booked by visiting the website of the carrier.

The offer is sure to benefit thousands of Pakistanis who reside in the United Arab Emirates and travel back to their homeland on regular basis. 

It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate.

