Dubai police recover tourist's watch worth Dh110,000

DUBAI - A tourist was left in awe and surprise after she was given back her lost watch worth Dh110,000 by the Dubai police.
The Kyrgyz woman had lost her watch during the Dubai trip and was not even expecting the recovery since she had not even filed a police report.
Another feather in the cap of Dubai Police's Lost and Found Department is the fact that the watch was lost a year ago.
Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation found out that the woman had left the watch in the hotel room where she was staying.
The woman noticed that it was missing only after a traffic accident she got into upon returning to Kyrgyzstan. As the woman was not sure, she did not even report the lost item to the Dubai authorities and so was not even expecting the recovery.
The woman was amused to find out that the authorities had traced back the owner of the watch. Maj-Gen Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation detailed that the watch was surrendered to them by a hotel.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.