Dubai police recover tourist's watch worth Dh110,000

DUBAI - A tourist was left in awe and surprise after she was given back her lost watch worth Dh110,000 by the Dubai police.

The Kyrgyz woman had lost her watch during the Dubai trip and was not even expecting the recovery since she had not even filed a police report.

Another feather in the cap of Dubai Police's Lost and Found Department is the fact that the watch was lost a year ago.

Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation found out that the woman had left the watch in the hotel room where she was staying.

The woman noticed that it was missing only after a traffic accident she got into upon returning to Kyrgyzstan. As the woman was not sure, she did not even report the lost item to the Dubai authorities and so was not even expecting the recovery.

The woman was amused to find out that the authorities had traced back the owner of the watch. Maj-Gen Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation detailed that the watch was surrendered to them by a hotel.