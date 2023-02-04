Pakistan's passport delivery time changed as applicants skyrocket

ISLAMABAD - The Directorate General, Immigration and Passports has changed the delivery time for Pakistan's passport owing to increase in number of applicants.

A circular issued in this regard on Friday confirms that the delivery time for fast track passport is 4 working days while for urgent category, it is 7 working days.

Moreover, the normal passport would be delivered in 21 working days as per the new regulations put in place.

The reason disclosed by the authority is the increase in the number of applicants.