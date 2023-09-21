Search

Immigration

Operation of ETIAS delayed further: Here's what it means for EU visa seekers

Web Desk
09:23 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Operation of ETIAS delayed further: Here's what it means for EU visa seekers

BRUSSELS - The launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), has been delayed, it emerged this week.

Well-placed EU sources have confirmed that the European Union has postponed the launch of the system despite earlier claims that the ETIAS would become operational by mid-2024.

It has now been confirmed, though unofficially by an EU official, that the go-live date for ETIAS has now been delayed to May 2025.

'As a result, the implementation of the ETIAS has been rescheduled to May 2025, with the possibility of further postponement,' said the official. 

The Entry/Exit System (EES) constitutes yet another facet of the EU's border security apparatus. This automated IT system is designed to record the movements of travelers from non-EU countries whenever they traverse an external EU border. Its implementation has experienced a series of delays in parallel with the ETIAS; both systems are deeply linked though the Entry/Exit can function properly without the ETIAS, but it is impossible for the latter to become operational without the EES. 

Anitta Hipper, the EU Commission’s Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal Security, had previously confirmed that the ETIAS cannot become effective without the EES, Schengenvisasinfo reported.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed the delay of the ETIAS rollout. As per their statement, the introduction of ETIAS is now slated for 2025, although a specific timeframe within that year has not been specified.

Conversely, the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration has emphasized that the program is unlikely to become operational until May 2025, potentially indicating the possibility of further postponement.

The EU Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, however, does not give an exact date for the ETIAS implementation yet.

Meanwhile, the EES implementation date remains 2024, with the eu-LISA expected to come up with an exact date in the following months before the end of the year.

It bears mentioning that ETIAS is not a visa apparently and merely requires a quick online application but it contains data like biographical information, travel plans and travel history, as well as other security questions.

The ETIAS will be required for travel to all ETIAS member countries, which are included in one of four categories: full Schengen members like Spain, France, and Italy; European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries like Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland; future Schengen members such as Bulgaria and Cyprus; plus European microstates like Andorra and Monaco, cntraveler reported.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

