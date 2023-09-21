Fesco decides to cancel CNICs, passports over electricity theft

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to get the passport and CNICs of defaulters and electricity thieves cancelled.

Fesco Chief Executive Bashir Ahmed said the company would seek help from the federal government to take get such elements blacklisted.

He said that 472 housing societies were using electricity illegally in the Fesco region. He warned of registered cases under terrorism act against those involved in attacking the teams conducting raids to stop electricity theft.

Crackdown against electricity theft is underway across Pakistan and amid the ongoing operation, Fesco has also announced a reward system for citizens who will provide information on electricity theft.

The electric supply company in the country’s third most populous city introduced the cash reward system in the best interest of the country, to increase revenue, and to curb loss and illegal activities.

It was reported that the decision to offer rewards was approved by the Board of Governors of FESCO.

Citizens who report incidents of electricity theft will get a reward equal to one percent of the total recovery amount. Meanwhile, the electric company’s enforcement teams will also be eligible for rewards for finding culprits.

FESCO officials assured that the identity of those reporting electricity theft remains not to be disclosed, ensuring the safety and privacy of the masses.

Hundreds of people have been arrested as crackdown against power theft intensifies country-wide. Pakistan sustains annual losses to the tune of Rs589 billion due to electricity theft and non-bill payments, and now enforcement measures would be taken in areas with over 60pc losses, which consists of 2,085 feeders.