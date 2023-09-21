Search

Pakistan

Fesco decides to cancel CNICs, passports over electricity theft

Web Desk
09:54 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Fesco decides to cancel CNICs, passports over electricity theft
Source: File Photo

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided to get the passport and CNICs of defaulters and electricity thieves cancelled.

Fesco Chief Executive Bashir Ahmed said the company would seek help from the federal government to take get such elements blacklisted. 

He said that 472 housing societies were using electricity illegally in the Fesco region. He warned of registered cases under terrorism act against those involved in attacking the teams conducting raids to stop electricity theft. 

Crackdown against electricity theft is underway across Pakistan and amid the ongoing operation, Fesco has also announced a reward system for citizens who will provide information on electricity theft.

The electric supply company in the country’s third most populous city introduced the cash reward system in the best interest of the country, to increase revenue, and to curb loss and illegal activities.

It was reported that the decision to offer rewards was approved by the Board of Governors of FESCO.

Citizens who report incidents of electricity theft will get a reward equal to one percent of the total recovery amount. Meanwhile, the electric company’s enforcement teams will also be eligible for rewards for finding culprits.

Now you can get rewarded for reporting power theft in Faisalabad!

FESCO officials assured that the identity of those reporting electricity theft remains not to be disclosed, ensuring the safety and privacy of the masses.

Hundreds of people have been arrested as crackdown against power theft intensifies country-wide. Pakistan sustains annual losses to the tune of Rs589 billion due to electricity theft and non-bill payments, and now enforcement measures would be taken in areas with over 60pc losses, which consists of 2,085 feeders. 

Campaign against power theft: Rs1 billion recovered, hundreds detained

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:15 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Hackers put over 2 million Pakistanis' private data for sale after ...

09:22 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Now you can get rewarded for reporting power theft in Faisalabad!

11:49 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Another shock in the offing as electricity tariff likely to be ...

11:58 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Pakistan registers 22 million new voters amid uncertainty over ...

09:41 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Electricity in just Rs200 per household in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa village

12:26 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Campaign against power theft: Rs1 billion recovered, hundreds detained

Advertisement

Latest

10:46 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pilgrims to buy tickets for visiting historical sites in Saudi Arabia: Details inside

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: