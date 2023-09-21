Search

Report power theft in Faisalabad, and get one percent of total recovery amount as reward

09:22 AM | 21 Sep, 2023
MARKETS Power theft campaign
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Crackdown against electricity theft is underway across Pakistan and amid the ongoing operation, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a reward system for citizens who will provide information on electricity theft.

The electric supply company in the country’s third most populous city introduced the cash reward system in the best interest of the country, to increase revenue, and to curb loss and illegal activities.

It was reported that the decision to offer rewards was approved by the Board of Governors of FESCO.

Citizens who report incidents of electricity theft will get a reward equal to one percent of the total recovery amount. Meanwhile, the electric company’s enforcement teams will also be eligible for rewards for finding culprits.

FESCO officials assured that the identity of those reporting electricity theft remains not to be disclosed, ensuring the safety and privacy of the masses.

Hundreds of people have been arrested as crackdown against power theft intensifies country-wide. Pakistan sustains annual losses to the tune of Rs589 billion due to electricity theft and non-bill payments, and now enforcement measures would be taken in areas with over 60pc losses, which consists of 2,085 feeders.

Campaign against power theft: Rs1 billion recovered, hundreds detained

