Mohammad Hafeez quits Pakistan cricket technical committee

LAHORE – Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez says he is stepping down from Pakistan cricket technical committee in less than two months of assuming the role.

"I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always," the 42-year-old said in a tweet.

In the first week of August, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf had announced the creation of a "high-profile" technical committee charged with reporting to him, to be headed by former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq. It included two other former Pakistan captains in Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez.

The committee was given wide-ranging powers, encompassing just about all cricketing activity in Pakistan. "The CTC (Cricket Technical Committee) will provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointment of the national selection committees, appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators," a statement from the PCB said.

"The CTC will have the powers to invite additional cricket experts, and shall report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on a regular basis."

Hafeez scored 21 international centuries, 10 in Test matches and 11 in ODIs during his career that ended last year.

The former Pakistani skipper played 218 ODIs, 119 T20Is, and 55 Tests while amassing 12,780 runs across formats, and would up his career with 32 Player-of-the-Match awards.