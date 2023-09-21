Imran Khan summoned on Sept 25 in case of 'illegal marriage' with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan, the former prime minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has been summoned before a civil court in Islamabad on Thursday in connection with his marriage with Bushra Bibi.

Khan, who is detained at Attock Jail, was handed a summon from Civil Judge Qudratullah.

The PTI chief is mandated to show up in court on September 25 from jail.

The court also gave the staff instructions to issue a production order in the name of the Superintendent of the Attock Jail.

In May of this year, a district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed the appeal against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage.

The court ruled that the application was "inadmissible" and outside of its purview, but in July, a different Islamabad court overturned the civil court's decision.