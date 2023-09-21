Search

SRK's Jawan to feature omitted scenes in upcoming OTT platform release

10:51 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Instagram

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular submission to cinema, Jawan, is everything the industry and its audience need!

The blockbuster cinematic masterpiece, Jawan, will now be available on the digital streaming giant Netflix, according to India Today

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will soon be released on the OTT platform, however, the release date is yet to be officially announced. While fans impatiently wait for Jawan on Netflix, there's another surprise for them in store. 

According to media outlets, the Netflix version of Jawan will feature an extended cut with scenes previously deleted scenes during the theatrical release to maintain a reasonable duration.

The film is expected to be approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes, compared to the original 2 hours and 45 minutes in theatres — offering a rich insight into Khan's character development and screen time.

Lauded for his attention to detail, Atlee is personally overseeing the re-editing process of the OTT version.

Jawan boasts an ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Eijaz Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani.

Jawan's phenomenal success has redesigned the chartbuster factor by crossing the INR500 crore mark at the domestic box office across all languages, according to Hindustan Times.

The film secured the unprecendeted feat of crossing the INR500 crore mark before completing its second week in theatres.

SRK's action-thriller now claims the title of the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in India, following Pathaan, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and Gadar 2. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Sep-2023/original-or-copy-pasted-fans-express-mixed-reactions-to-srk-s-jawan

