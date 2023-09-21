Anil Kapoor wins legal battle to protect personality rights from AI misuse

Renowned Indian actor Anil Kapoor has emerged victorious in a groundbreaking legal battle against the unauthorized use of his persona by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by Variety. Kapoor's proactive legal action, filed through his lawyer Ameet Naik in the Delhi High Court, aimed to safeguard his personality rights, including his name, image, likeness, voice, and other attributes, from any form of misuse, particularly in digital media.
The lawsuit brought forward several instances of unauthorized utilization of Kapoor's attributes. After a comprehensive hearing, the court issued a landmark order recognizing his personality rights and preventing any individuals or entities from exploiting his persona without consent in any capacity. This crucial court decision extends protection to Kapoor's rights across all modes and media on a global scale.
Kapoor expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision, hailing it as a progressive move not only for himself but for other actors as well. He emphasized the critical necessity of such protection, especially in the face of advancing AI technology that can potentially manipulate an individual's image, voice, or other attributes for commercial gains.
He clarified that his legal action extends beyond his personal interests. He believes that this protection should also benefit his family in the future, ensuring they have the right to safeguard his personality and derive benefits from it. Kapoor underscored that his intention is not to stifle freedom of expression but to shield personality rights in an era of rapid technological advancements like artificial intelligence.
The legal action also extends protection to the iconic phrase "jhakaas," which Kapoor famously introduced in the 1985 film Yudh. This phrase, roughly translating to 'awesome' or 'wicked,' had been misused in various contexts.
Fresh from the Toronto Film Festival, where his film "Thank You for Coming" had a gala screening, Kapoor shared his positive experiences. He celebrated the vibrant showcase of Indian cinema at the festival and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
