Anil Kapoor wins legal battle to protect personality rights from AI misuse

11:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Renowned Indian actor Anil Kapoor has emerged victorious in a groundbreaking legal battle against the unauthorized use of his persona by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by Variety. Kapoor's proactive legal action, filed through his lawyer Ameet Naik in the Delhi High Court, aimed to safeguard his personality rights, including his name, image, likeness, voice, and other attributes, from any form of misuse, particularly in digital media.

The lawsuit brought forward several instances of unauthorized utilization of Kapoor's attributes. After a comprehensive hearing, the court issued a landmark order recognizing his personality rights and preventing any individuals or entities from exploiting his persona without consent in any capacity. This crucial court decision extends protection to Kapoor's rights across all modes and media on a global scale.

Kapoor expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision, hailing it as a progressive move not only for himself but for other actors as well. He emphasized the critical necessity of such protection, especially in the face of advancing AI technology that can potentially manipulate an individual's image, voice, or other attributes for commercial gains.

He clarified that his legal action extends beyond his personal interests. He believes that this protection should also benefit his family in the future, ensuring they have the right to safeguard his personality and derive benefits from it. Kapoor underscored that his intention is not to stifle freedom of expression but to shield personality rights in an era of rapid technological advancements like artificial intelligence.

The legal action also extends protection to the iconic phrase "jhakaas," which Kapoor famously introduced in the 1985 film Yudh. This phrase, roughly translating to 'awesome' or 'wicked,' had been misused in various contexts.

Fresh from the Toronto Film Festival, where his film "Thank You for Coming" had a gala screening, Kapoor shared his positive experiences. He celebrated the vibrant showcase of Indian cinema at the festival and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

