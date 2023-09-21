Search

From Lahore to Toronto: Meesha Shafi's immigration experience and upcoming album

Maheen Khawaja
11:42 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Source: Meesha Shafi (Instagram)

The multi-talented artist Meesha Shafi, recently engaged in a cultural exchange in Toronto. Collaborating with Indian-Canadian singer Rupinder “Rup” Singh Magon on an episode of "Out in the Open," they embarked on a culinary adventure, preparing fish biryani while discussing the latest developments in Shafi's life.

During the cooking session, Rup ventured outdoors for an in-depth conversation with Shafi, delving into her transition from Lahore to Toronto. Shafi opened up about the multifaceted experience of immigration, emphasizing Toronto's unique status as a cultural melting pot, distinguishing it from other Western cities. She noted that while it may not be mainstream, Toronto holds a special place in her heart.

Although Shafi had established herself as a renowned figure in Pakistan, she candidly shared the challenges of rediscovering her identity in a new and foreign environment. She reflected on the process of re-contextualizing her identity and immersing herself in this fresh milieu. Despite the initial adjustments, she expressed no regrets and fondly recounted the immediate affection she developed for Toronto.

However, it appears that Shafi, like many other Pakistanis, remains deeply connected to her cultural roots. She humorously confessed to having a "foodie mentality" and admitted that she craves desi (traditional Pakistani) cuisine if she goes without it for more than a few days.

She also teased her fans with the imminent release of her first album. When probed about the album's title, she disclosed that it would be named "Mein," signifying "I" in English. She emphasized the significance of this title, hinting at a deeper exploration of the self through her music, aligning with her earlier reflections on personal rediscovery in her new Canadian home.

On the work front, Shafi's recent songs include Saranjaam, Aya Lariye, and Muaziz Saarif.

Meesha Shafi sets the record straight, says Pakistan's first pregnancy cover reveal was hers

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

