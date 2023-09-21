From Lahore to Toronto: Meesha Shafi's immigration experience and upcoming album

The multi-talented artist Meesha Shafi, recently engaged in a cultural exchange in Toronto. Collaborating with Indian-Canadian singer Rupinder “Rup” Singh Magon on an episode of "Out in the Open," they embarked on a culinary adventure, preparing fish biryani while discussing the latest developments in Shafi's life.
During the cooking session, Rup ventured outdoors for an in-depth conversation with Shafi, delving into her transition from Lahore to Toronto. Shafi opened up about the multifaceted experience of immigration, emphasizing Toronto's unique status as a cultural melting pot, distinguishing it from other Western cities. She noted that while it may not be mainstream, Toronto holds a special place in her heart.
Although Shafi had established herself as a renowned figure in Pakistan, she candidly shared the challenges of rediscovering her identity in a new and foreign environment. She reflected on the process of re-contextualizing her identity and immersing herself in this fresh milieu. Despite the initial adjustments, she expressed no regrets and fondly recounted the immediate affection she developed for Toronto.
However, it appears that Shafi, like many other Pakistanis, remains deeply connected to her cultural roots. She humorously confessed to having a "foodie mentality" and admitted that she craves desi (traditional Pakistani) cuisine if she goes without it for more than a few days.
She also teased her fans with the imminent release of her first album. When probed about the album's title, she disclosed that it would be named "Mein," signifying "I" in English. She emphasized the significance of this title, hinting at a deeper exploration of the self through her music, aligning with her earlier reflections on personal rediscovery in her new Canadian home.
On the work front, Shafi's recent songs include Saranjaam, Aya Lariye, and Muaziz Saarif.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
