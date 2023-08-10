Meesha Shafi sets the record straight, says Pakistan's first pregnancy cover reveal was hers

With a voice that echoes like the melody of a thousand stories, Meesha Shafi is more than just a singer – she's a musical force that ignites the very essence of emotions. Her journey through the realms of sound has taken her from captivating stages to groundbreaking magazine covers, cementing her as a trailblazer in both music and culture.

Recently, Shafi took to her Instagram platform to extend her warm congratulations to Minal Khan and her husband on the joyous occasion of their pregnancy. However, she also took a moment to shed light on a historical note, emphasizing that the concept of pregnancy reveals through magazine covers in Pakistan isn't entirely new.

Drawing from her own experience, she proudly shared evidence that she was actually the trailblazer in this regard, revealing her own pregnancy through a groundbreaking magazine cover back in 2010. The pictures show a cover of the singer proudly showing off her pregnant belly in the shoot.

In the last story, she also stated that she would not be having another baby again.

On the work front, Shafi's recent songs include Saranjaam, Aya Lariye, and Muaziz Saarif.