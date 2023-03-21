Search

‘Mustache’ starring Meesha Shafi bags award at SXSW

Maheen Khawaja 09:07 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
Source: Meesha Shafi (Instagram)

Meesha Shafi, a renowned Pakistani artist, has added another accolade to her impressive portfolio by winning the 2023 Audience Award for Narrative Feature Competition at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

The Film Stage has praised Mustache, labelling it a "rebellious yet minor coming-of-age tale," thanks to the outstanding work of Imran J. Khan, who directed and wrote the film. Alongside Khan, Christina Won, Jessica Sittig, Christopher Storer, and Tyson Bidner produced the movie, contributing to its success and recognition.

Mustache tells the story of Ilyas, a Pakistani teen growing up in San Jose, who is sent to a public high school after being expelled from an Islamic grade school for starting a fight. Ilyas's main issue is that he has a moustache, which he grew at the age of ten, leading to awkward class photos. The film is set in the mid-90s and captures the emotional turmoil of being a child caught in a problem that feels like an insurmountable, life-changing challenge.

Shafi expressed her excitement for the film back in January, sharing a photo of herself in a hijab, portraying a young teenager in the movie. She described Mustache as a beautiful film and praised her castmates, including Hasan Minhaj, Alicia Silverstone, and Atharva Verma.

Undoubtedly, the recognition of Mustache at SXSW, a prestigious Texas-based annual event that celebrates creative talents in music, film, and comedy, is a remarkable achievement for those who advocate for the mainstream representation of Muslims. 

Meesha Shafi admits submitting false statement in harassment case against Ali Zafar

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

