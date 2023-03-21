Manzar Sehbai pens a beautiful birthday message for wife Samina Ahmed

Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are one of the most beloved couples in Lollywood. Their story of love and commitment has touched the hearts of many, inspiring others to believe that age is no barrier when it comes to true love.
When their wedding pictures surfaced online, they took the internet by storm. Fans were enamoured by the beauty and love the couple shared. Manzar Sehbai, who is a doting husband, never hesitates to express his love and admiration for his superstar wife. He is always proud of her achievements, be it any award she wins or her international projects.
Recently, Samina celebrated her birthday, and her husband planned a beautiful celebration for her. She looked stunning in one of her signature saris as she cut the cake with friends. Interestingly, the couple shares their birthdays, with Samina Jee's birthday falling on the 20th of March, while Manzar Sahab's is on the 19th of March. In a cute twist, Samina Jee fondly refers to their birthdays as "19-20 ka farq," which means a one-day difference in their birth dates.
Manzar Sahab, being the loving husband that he is, had an incredibly heartwarming birthday message for his wife. He expressed his deep love and admiration for her, declaring her as the most unique woman he has ever met.
Despite the challenges she has faced in life, Samina Ahmed never gave up, and her husband praised her for her courage, love, and care, making her stand out from all other women he has encountered. His love for his wife is unlike anything he has ever felt before, and he thanked her for allowing him to be a part of her life.
In his message, Manzar Sahab expressed his desire for his wife to remain the same, loving, and caring, as always. His birthday wishes were full of love, admiration, and respect for his beloved wife, and it was a clear indication of the depth of their love and the strength of their bond.
Fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with compliments.
In a world where relationships are often based on superficial things, Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed's love story is a breath of fresh air. They have shown that love can happen at any time and age is just a number. Their love story is an inspiration to many and a reminder that true love is worth waiting for.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.15
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.5
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.54
|757.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.88
|925.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|307.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
