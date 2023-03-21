Search

Manzar Sehbai pens a beautiful birthday message for wife Samina Ahmed

Maheen Khawaja 09:30 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
Source: Manzar Sehbai (Instagram)

Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are one of the most beloved couples in Lollywood. Their story of love and commitment has touched the hearts of many, inspiring others to believe that age is no barrier when it comes to true love.

When their wedding pictures surfaced online, they took the internet by storm. Fans were enamoured by the beauty and love the couple shared. Manzar Sehbai, who is a doting husband, never hesitates to express his love and admiration for his superstar wife. He is always proud of her achievements, be it any award she wins or her international projects.

Recently, Samina celebrated her birthday, and her husband planned a beautiful celebration for her. She looked stunning in one of her signature saris as she cut the cake with friends. Interestingly, the couple shares their birthdays, with Samina Jee's birthday falling on the 20th of March, while Manzar Sahab's is on the 19th of March. In a cute twist, Samina Jee fondly refers to their birthdays as "19-20 ka farq," which means a one-day difference in their birth dates.

Manzar Sahab, being the loving husband that he is, had an incredibly heartwarming birthday message for his wife. He expressed his deep love and admiration for her, declaring her as the most unique woman he has ever met.

Despite the challenges she has faced in life, Samina Ahmed never gave up, and her husband praised her for her courage, love, and care, making her stand out from all other women he has encountered. His love for his wife is unlike anything he has ever felt before, and he thanked her for allowing him to be a part of her life.

In his message, Manzar Sahab expressed his desire for his wife to remain the same, loving, and caring, as always. His birthday wishes were full of love, admiration, and respect for his beloved wife, and it was a clear indication of the depth of their love and the strength of their bond.

Fans and admirers flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with compliments.

In a world where relationships are often based on superficial things, Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed's love story is a breath of fresh air. They have shown that love can happen at any time and age is just a number. Their love story is an inspiration to many and a reminder that true love is worth waiting for.

