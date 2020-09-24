Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his soulmate Samina Ahmed

04:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his soulmate Samina Ahmed
Share

Our favourite star couple Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are headed to the actor’s home country Germany.

Sehbai posted a picture with his ‘soulmate’ at Karachi airport and said, “ Meri soulmate, chalain apnay ghar Gernamy( On my way to Germany with my soulmate.)”

Both veterans make the cutest couple and fans can’t stop adoring them. Age is nothing but a number when it comes to love, and these two are living proof of it.

Sehbai and Ahmed tied the knot in a hush hush Nikkah ceremony back in April.

News about the couple’s wedding spread like wildfire across the internet soon after their Nikkah was finalised.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his ...
04:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Shehzad Roy and Faisal Qureshi are remaking ...
03:47 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Sonu Nigam praises Sajjad Ali in latest Instagram ...
01:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl
12:25 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against ...
03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his soulmate Samina Ahmed
04:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr