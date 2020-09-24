Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his soulmate Samina Ahmed

Our favourite star couple Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are headed to the actor’s home country Germany.

Sehbai posted a picture with his ‘soulmate’ at Karachi airport and said, “ Meri soulmate, chalain apnay ghar Gernamy( On my way to Germany with my soulmate.)”

Both veterans make the cutest couple and fans can’t stop adoring them. Age is nothing but a number when it comes to love, and these two are living proof of it.

Sehbai and Ahmed tied the knot in a hush hush Nikkah ceremony back in April.

News about the couple’s wedding spread like wildfire across the internet soon after their Nikkah was finalised.

