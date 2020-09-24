Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his soulmate Samina Ahmed
Share
Our favourite star couple Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are headed to the actor’s home country Germany.
Sehbai posted a picture with his ‘soulmate’ at Karachi airport and said, “ Meri soulmate, chalain apnay ghar Gernamy( On my way to Germany with my soulmate.)”
Both veterans make the cutest couple and fans can’t stop adoring them. Age is nothing but a number when it comes to love, and these two are living proof of it.
Sehbai and Ahmed tied the knot in a hush hush Nikkah ceremony back in April.
News about the couple’s wedding spread like wildfire across the internet soon after their Nikkah was finalised.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 799 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours03:56 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Pakistan Navy's documentary film marks World Maritime Day 202002:53 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan PM to effectively raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session02:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Sonu Nigam praises Sajjad Ali in latest Instagram post01:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020