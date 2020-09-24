Saudi Arabia allows PIA to fly 21 additional flights on weekly basis
04:43 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Share
RIYADH – The Saudi Arabian government has granted special permission to PIA to fly 21 additional flights, on weekly basis, between the two countries.
According spokesman of the national carrier, keeping in view the urgent need of many of the Pakistanis to reach Saudi Arabia for renewal of their iqamas, PIA had requested Saudi government to allow additional flights.
He said with increase in the number of flights PIA will be able to transport 25,500 passengers from Pakistan before 30th of this month which is the deadline for many ensuring their presence in the kingdom.
-
-
- Middle schools in Sindh to reopen on Sept 28: minister04:00 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 202103:41 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan Hindus rally in Islamabad over India migrant deaths02:04 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
-
- Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up 2 months after engagement11:33 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accuses him ...11:01 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020