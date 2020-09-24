Saudi Arabia allows PIA to fly 21 additional flights on weekly basis

RIYADH – The Saudi Arabian government has granted special permission to PIA to fly 21 additional flights, on weekly basis, between the two countries.

According spokesman of the national carrier, keeping in view the urgent need of many of the Pakistanis to reach Saudi Arabia for renewal of their iqamas, PIA had requested Saudi government to allow additional flights.

He said with increase in the number of flights PIA will be able to transport 25,500 passengers from Pakistan before 30th of this month which is the deadline for many ensuring their presence in the kingdom.