Saudi Arabia allows flights from Pakistan over successfully controlling Covid-19

KARACHI – Saudi Arabia on Wednesday allowed flights from Pakistan for controlling the coronavirus pandemic successfully.

In a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the Saudi Arabia government has banned all flights coming from India, Brazil and Argentina as the countries are still struggling to overcome the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We cannot risk the lives of our citizens by allowing flights from India, Brazil and Argentine,” the NOTAM read.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom has also lifted travel restrictions from Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced that all travel restrictions in the Kingdom will be lifted from 1st January 2021.