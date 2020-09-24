PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with financial gaps via video link today
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a high-level key panel of the United Nations (UN) on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity on Thursday.
The forum was formed to help address the financing gap for implementing the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
The 15-member panel was launched in March by the Presidents of UN General Assembly and UN Economic and Social Council, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The event is being convened to present the interim report of the panel, which identifies the major gaps in implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering.
In his capacity as President of the UN Economic and Social Council, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, is also set to speak in panel's moderated session
