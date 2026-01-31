Laiba Khan finally reveals Husband Jawad in sun-kissed Mayun Pictures

KARACHI – After keeping her husband’s identity secret since their intimate Nikah in Madinah earlier this month, actress Laiba Khan finally unveiled her husband, Jawad Ali, in a vibrant and playful Mayun celebration. The sun-soaked photos have set social media abuzz, giving fans their first glimpse of the couple’s joyous chemistry.

Laiba looked stunning in a traditional bright orange pishwas adorned with heavy gold tilla and mirror work, perfectly capturing the festive Mayun spirit. Jawad complemented her in a simple yet elegant off-white kurta paired with a matching waistcoat, creating a picture-perfect traditional duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

The Mayun was full of laughter, flower petals, and lighthearted moments, reflecting the couple’s playful bond. Snaps show Jawad gently kissing Laiba’s forehead. creating a moment of tender intimacy that’s both respectful and romantic.

From Candid Laughter to Classic Ubtan Pose, the two were all smiles as their wedding festivity underway.

Fans are swooning over the couple’s effortless chemistry, praising the mix of tradition, fun, and romance captured in every frame.