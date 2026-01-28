Laiba Khan ties the knot with Jawad in Madinah, shares elegant photos

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Laiba Khan has tied the knot with Jawad in an intimate Nikah ceremony held in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

She shared glimpses of the event on social media platform instagram where fans and celebrities congratulated the couple on their big day.

“A prayer answered, a promise fulfilled. Our Nikah written by Allah Paak in the city of peace and blessings. Remember us in your prayers,” she captioned the post.

She later also shared some soft and elegant photos from her “Dua-e-Khair” on Instagram as she looked awesome and stunning in the eastern dress.

Laiba Khan has steadily built a reputation in the entertainment industry through her versatile performances in television dramas and web series. Known for her expressive acting and ability to portray diverse characters, she has won praise from critics and audiences alike.

Laiba began her career with supporting roles and gradually moved on to lead roles, showcasing her talent in both romantic and intense dramatic narratives.