OPPO’s new Reno15 series unveiled in Pakistan: Pre-orders now open

LAHORE – Global smartphone maker OPPO has launched the Reno15 lineup in Pakistan, bringing three variants to the market: Reno15 Pro, Reno15, and Reno15 F.

Designed for a new generation of creators and everyday users, the Reno15 Series brings together advanced imaging, refined design, and OPPO’s most intelligent software experience to date.

The launch event, held in Expo Centre Lahore, brought together top tech KOLs, OPPO executives, partners, and media. Attendees enjoyed hands-on experiences in the dedicated Reno15 Experience Zone and engaged in in-depth briefings about the series’ innovative features.

Chase Your Light with Aurora-inspired Design

The OPPO Reno15 Series introduces the Aurora Design, which takes inspiration from the dreamlike beauty of the aurora, delivering a unique visual experience that feels alive in the hand. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance and Splash Touch technology, creators can confidently shoot outdoors or in challenging conditions.

A Camera System Designed to See Clearer, Wider, and Brighter

At the heart of the OPPO Reno15 Series is a powerful imaging system built to elevate modern storytelling. The series features Pakistan’s longest zoom range, up to 120x, allowing users to capture distant scenes with clarity. For maximum clarity, the Reno15 Pro 5G features a powerful 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, and Reno15 and Reno15 F features a 50MP 3.5x Telephoto Camera that captures extraordinary detail, delivering a natural perspective, depth, and ideal for expressive portraits.

For selfies and group shots, OPPO introduces the 50MP industry’s widest all-in-one selfie camera, offering a wider field of view that fits more people and more scenery into every frame. The Reno15 Series also features 4K Ultra-Clear video recording on both the front and rear cameras, ensuring sharp details, natural colours, and smooth footage, whether users are filming daily moments, travel memories, or creative content.

The Reno15 Series also brings AI Motion Photo Eraser that enables one-tap removal of unwanted elements across an entire clip, while AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo uses AI frame interpolation to turn standard Motion Photos into smooth, cinematic sequences. Features like AI Portrait Glow act as a digital lighting assistant, analyzing imperfect lighting and applying refined adjustments, while the Popout feature and AI Motion Photo Popout create dynamic layered compositions and interactive collages.

Commenting on the launch, George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, said: “With the Reno15 Series, we bring together what Pakistani consumers value most today — powerful imaging, thoughtful design, and a software experience that feels smooth and reliable in everyday life. With advanced zoom, refined portrait photography, and the introduction of ColorOS 16.0, the Reno15 Series delivers a smartphone experience designed for real life.”

ColorOS 16.0: A New Standard for Software in Pakistan

Making its debut on the Reno15 Series, ColorOS 16.0, Pakistan’s best smartphone software system, combines performance, intelligence, and long-term reliability. Running on the latest ColorOS 16, the system features the All-New Luminous Rendering Engine for smooth animations, while the All-New Trinity Engine smartly optimizes chipset performance and power allocation to ensure consistently fluid performance.

The OPPO Reno15 Series introduces a suite of AI features designed to empower users at every step. AI Mind Space organizes ideas with a simple three-finger swipe, while AI Translate, AI Recording, AI Call Assistant, and AI VoiceScribe simplify tasks without compromising privacy.

Power, Connectivity, and Seamless Creativity

Reno15 is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC™ charging, while the Reno15 Pro features a 6200mAh battery, and the Reno15 F features 7000mAh battery that keeps creators going all day. With O+ Connect, users enjoy fast file transfers across devices.

From photography and video to daily communication and entertainment, the OPPO Reno15 Series is designed to support real-world usage without compromise. Thoughtful hardware, intelligent software, and a balanced design philosophy come together to create a smartphone experience that feels effortless and dependable.

Light up your next journey with the OPPO Reno15 Series. Grab yours now through official OPPO retailers and online stores, with exclusive pre-order offers.