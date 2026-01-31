Pakistan declares Saudi visa biometric mandatory for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued important guidelines for pilgrims intending to perform Hajj in 2026, making it mandatory for all selected pilgrims to complete the Saudi visa biometric process.

Without completing this process, a Hajj visa will not be issued, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

All pilgrims must complete their biometric details via the “Saudi Visa Bio” mobile app. This app will collect fingerprints and other biometric data required for the timely processing of their visa applications by Saudi authorities.

Some pilgrims may experience issues with fingerprint matching or technical problems during the biometric process. In such cases, they have been instructed to visit a nearby Tashir Center by February 8 to complete their biometric registration.

The ministry has clarified that failure to complete the biometric process by the given deadline will result in the non-issuance of the Hajj visa, with the responsibility for any delay falling solely on the pilgrim.

He also emphasized that the biometric process is a mandatory part of the Hajj arrangements, mandated by the Saudi government. The aim is to ensure the accuracy of pilgrims’ data, enhance security, and streamline the immigration process.

Pilgrims have been advised to complete their biometric details as early as possible to avoid any delays or issues before the deadline.