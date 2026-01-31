Emergency declared in Quetta as blasts, gunfire kill Two Police Officers

QUETTA – Balochistan province has been rocked by multiple explosions and heavy gunfire in Quetta and several other cities, leaving at least two police officers dead and the restive region on high alert.

According to police officials, a deadly attack in Quetta claimed lives of two officers, with residents reporting repeated explosions and gunfire. A particularly powerful blast was heard just moments ago, shaking buildings and terrifying locals.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed that during an operation on Quetta’s Saryab Road, four alleged militants were killed. Balochistan government has immediately declared an emergency, withholding further details for the time being.

Attacks have not been limited to Quetta alone. Reports have come in from Pasni, Noshki, and Kharan, showing coordinated wave of violence across the southwestern region. The law-and-order situation has forced authorities to suspend all trains entering or leaving provincial capital.

Amid attacks, internet services in the city have been cut off, and helicopters have been seen patrolling the skies.

The banned militant group, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), has claimed responsibility for the attacks, calling them the second phase of “Operation Hero.”

Explosions were specifically reported near Helper Hospital on Saryab Road, Tariq Hospital, and close to Jinnah Road. Residents described the scenes of terror in harrowing detail.