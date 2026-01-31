Ban imposed on use of high-beam, modified car lights

PESHAWAR – Authorities have announced a ban on the use of all types of high-intensity lights in vehicles, including laser lights and modified headlights, in Peshawar.

The use of high-beam headlights has been cited as a leading cause of traffic accidents, especially at night, posing a serious risk to human lives.

The new regulation also includes a ban on the sale and purchase of high-beam lights. The authorities have warned that any violation of this ban will lead to legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The decision aims to reduce road accidents caused by glare from bright lights, which can impair the vision of other drivers and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, a tragic road accident occurred on Friday when a Toyota Fielder, traveling from Ambar to Yekah Ghand in the Lower Mohmand tribal district, lost control while navigating a sharp curve and plunged into a deep ravine. The incident resulted in the deaths of six individuals and left one person injured.

Rescue teams reported that three of the victims died instantly at the scene, while the injured passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts to save them, three additional individuals later passed away from their injuries. Their bodies were subsequently transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghazni for post-mortem and further official formalities.

The deceased were identified as Wazir Khan, son of Karimullah, from Kamangra, Tehsil Ambar; Zardol, son of Yar Khan, from Chargali, Tehsil Ambar; Zahir Gul, son of Momin Khan, from Kamangra; Mir Alam; Ghulam Saeed, son of Bakht Muhammad, from Chargali, Tehsil Ambar; and Noor Bashar, son of Jan Khan, from Kamangra. The only survivor, Gul Badshah, son of Mehran Gul, from Kamangra, is receiving medical treatment and is currently in stable condition.