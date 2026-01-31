Lahore Weather Update: Chilly days head as Cloudy Skies, Morning Fog expected

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore is waking up to bone-chilling cold with humidity at 87% and temperatures dropping to 7 °C. Residents are advised to stay covered as the city braces for a cold weekend, but sunshine will also keep the weather pleasant.

Lahore Weather Update

City Humidity Min Temp Saturday Sunday Monday LAHORE 87% 7 °C ☁️/☀️ 6-8 ☁️/☀️ 6-8 ☁️/☀️ 5-7

A cold and dry spell blankets most areas. Murree and Galiyat will see partly cloudy skies—but don’t get fooled, the chill is real!

Temperatures remain icy. Light rain or snow may surprise Murree and Galiyat, while morning fog creeps across Narowal, Sheikhupura, and Okara, reducing visibility.

A westerly wave brings more cold to northern and western Pakistan. Hilly areas face dangerously low temperatures, and isolated snow/rain showers may hit Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northern Balochistan.