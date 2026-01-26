Cold, Rainy spell likely in Lahore as western system moves in

LAHORE – Lahore and several parts of Punjab are expected to experience colder conditions this week as new western weather system triggers rainfall across the province.

The weather system is likely to bring rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms to various districts, while hilly regions may also receive snowfall. As a result, temperatures in Lahore are expected to remain low throughout the week.

LAHORE WEATHER UPDATE

Day Forecast Temperature Monday Rain & Heavy Clouds 6°C – 8°C Tuesday Overcast / Light Showers 6°C – 8°C Wednesday Sunny Intervals 7°C – 9°C

According to the forecast, Monday will remain cloudy with rain expected in Lahore, with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 8°C. Tuesday is likely to stay overcast with chances of light showers, while temperatures will remain between 6°C and 8°C. By Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to improve slightly with sunny intervals, though temperatures will still remain cool, ranging from 7°C to 9°C.

Met Office said on Monday, partly cloudy weather will prevail in most districts of Punjab. Rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected at isolated locations including Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Khanpur, Multan, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the evening and night hours, rain with wind and thunderstorms is likely in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Chiniot, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Okara.

In the northern hill stations, very cold and partly cloudy weather is expected. PMD warned that Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas may receive rain, wind, thunderstorms, and snowfall during the afternoon.

In its advisory, PMD cautioned that heavy snowfall between January 26 and 27 could lead to road blockages and slippery conditions in several northern and western regions. Areas likely to be affected include Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, and Zhob.