Weather Alert: Pakistan braces for more rain, snow amid new Western System

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is bracing for extreme spell of extreme weather as powerful system moves into Pakistan today (Monday), along with ongoing cold wave and threatening widespread disruption.

Met Office warned that a new surge of westerly winds will trigger heavy rainfall and snowfall from tonight, affecting multiple regions across the country.

Under impact of this system, Balochistan, GB, Kashmir, and KP are expected to face major rain and snow. Several key areas of Punjab, including Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, are also forecast to experience precipitation, while scattered rainfall is expected in Sindh between January 25 and 26.

Winter Chill in Pakistan

Location Minimum Temperature (°C) Leh -14 Astore -09 Kalam -09 Nathia Gali -09 Parachinar -08 Kalat -08 Gupis -07 Malam Jabba -06 Skardu -05 Quetta -05

Balochistan is expected to remain under heavy rain and snowfall until January 27, with varying intensity across districts. Moderate rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is forecast in Quetta, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Khuzdar, Kech, Turbat, Chagai, Taftan, Nokundi, Dalbandin, Panjgur, Kalat, Washuk, Surab, Zhob, Mastung, Kharan, Qila Saifullah, Noshki, Loralai, Musa Khel, and Awaran.

Isolated areas such as Jiwani, Pasni, Khuzdar, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, and Kech may witness heavy rainfall, while light showers are expected in Kachhi, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Duki, Loralai, and Lasbela.

Snowfall is forecast in high-altitude areas including Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Harmazai, Khanozai, and Kan Mehtarzai, with lighter snow and strong winds expected in Muslim Bagh, Loyi Band, Qila Abdullah, Gulistan, and Dobandi.

Authorities have also warned of possible flash flooding in urban streams and mountainous regions, particularly in Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Awaran, Chagai, and Kech. The PMD has urged local administrations and relevant departments to implement all precautionary measures immediately to protect lives and property.