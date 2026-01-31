Tiktoker Arrested In Rawalpindi For Dangerous Murree Road Stunt With Moving Jeep

RAWALPINDI – A TikToker was arrested in Rawalpindi after performing a dangerous stunt on Murree Road while filming a video for social media, police said.

Authorities said the individual stepped out of a moving jeep and walked alongside the vehicle while recording a TikTok video, which was later uploaded online and went viral.

The act reportedly took place near Committee Chowk and put the lives of other road users at risk.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam ordered immediate action. Following the directive, DSP Murree Road Circle Raja Khurram arrested the suspect and impounded the jeep used in the stunt.

Officials said a case is being registered against the accused for reckless behavior and violation of traffic laws, adding that such actions endanger public safety and will not be tolerated.