Abdul Qadir replaces Shayan in Pakistan U19 squad ahead of India match

LAHORE – The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 has approved Abdul Qadir as a replacement for Mohammad Shayan in the Pakistan squad.

Qadir was named as a replacement after Shayan was ruled out due to a nasal bone fracture which he sustained during a team training session.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 consists of Wasim Khan (Chair and ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe Cricket Tournament Director) and Tash Farrant (independent nominee).

The development comes as Pakistan U19 are all geared up to take on India in their final Super Six fixture of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, 1 February with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 9.30am local time.

The last time two sides met was during the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final, where Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs to clinch the title at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Sameer Minhas scored 172 runs while right-arm fast Ali Raza bagged four wickets.

Pakistan, who currently have four points and are placed third in Group 2 of the Super Six stage, need to defeat India by a healthy margin to secure a spot in the semi-finals. England sit at the top of the table with six points and are currently playing New Zealand at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.