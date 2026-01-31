10 security officials martyred as 58 terrorists eliminated in Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI – Ten security officials were martyred while 58 terrorists were killed as several terror attack launched by Indian-sponsored militants were foiled in Balochistan.

Reports said the attacks, which took place at various locations across the region last night, were all foiled due to prompt and effective action by law enforcement agencies.

As a result of these operations, 58 terrorists have been killed so far. Tragically, 10 security personnel, including members of the police, were martyred while defending the country and its citizens.

Security sources further revealed that operations to track and engage the remaining terrorists continue at various locations. Additional reports indicate that more terrorists have been killed, and further damage to the enemy forces is expected.

In a separate attack, terrorists targeted a Baloch worker family from Khuzdar in Gwadar, killing five members, including a woman and three children.

Security forces are maintaining their pursuit of the terrorists, conducting operations and aerial surveillance. It is also noted that Indian media and social media have been fully supporting “Fitna al-Hindustan,” further highlighting the group’s external backing.

A day earlier, ISPR reported that security forces killed 41 Indian-sponsored terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan.

The military’s media wing said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in outskirts of Harnai district on reported presence of terrorist.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the hideout, and after an intense fire exchange, thirty Indian sponsored terrorists were eliminated. Large cache of ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij and destroyed on the spot.

Another IBO was conducted in Panjgur district in which, a terrorist hideout was busted and eleven Indian sponsored terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan were neutralized.

Besides weapons and ammunition, looted money from bank robbery in Panjgur on 15 December 2025 were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the past.