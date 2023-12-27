Search

Inside Arsalan Faisal's dreamy Baraat ceremony

Maheen Khawaja
06:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Source: Instagram

Arsalan Faisal, a luminous figure in the world of Pakistani modelling and acting, has graced the screens in a plethora of acclaimed dramas, such as "Shehnai," "Rishtay Biktay Hain," "Hassad," "Baydardi," "Babban Khala Ki Betiyan," "Dastaar-e-Anaa," "Bohtan," "Aangan," "Mein Mehru Hoon," and "Bay Khudi." Recognized not just for his talent but also as the son of the esteemed Saba Faisal, Arsalan embarked on a new chapter in his life as his wedding festivities unfolded in Lahore.

Commencing with joyous Dholki and Mayun/Mehndi events, the celebrations emanated a unique charm. Saba Faisal curated a beautiful and understated Ubtan/Mayun event at home, capturing the essence of familial warmth. The images from these events swiftly became a viral sensation, offering a glimpse into the cultural richness of the festivities.

The culmination of Arsalan Faisal's wedding journey took place in Karachi, where he tied the knot with Nishat Talat. Saba Faisal, along with her family, embarked on a road journey to Karachi, adding a touch of adventure to the celebration. Before the wedding, the family indulged in the exquisite services of Kashees Salon for the Mehndi ceremony, ensuring a perfect blend of tradition and glamour.

As the much-anticipated Barat unfolded, Arsalan Faisal's Sehra Bandi and Barat pictures inundated social media, thanks to the artistry of Sista Clicks. Each image captured the essence of the momentous occasion, showcasing the radiance of the couple and the joy shared by their families.

Engagement pictures of Saba Faisal's son go viral

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Lifestyle

05:23 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

