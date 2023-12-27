Komal Meer recounts having to eat leftover food during shooting for "Qalandar"

In the ever-evolving entertainment industry landscape, Komal Meer is making her mark with a stellar display of acting prowess. The rising star is not just climbing the ladder; she's carving her unique path through unforgettable performances that leave a lasting impact.

In a recent candid interview with Maliha Rehman, she peeled back the layers of her acting career, shedding light on the challenges that have shaped her journey. One striking revelation came to the forefront when she discussed a particular scene during the shooting of a drama that pushed her boundaries in unexpected ways.

Detailing the gritty specifics, she recounted a scene where she had to eat leftover food from unwashed utensils—an unnerving challenge she had never anticipated. The actress shared how the director orchestrated an unconventional setup, insisting that everyone partake in the experience authentically, bypassing any attempts at pretence.

The authenticity didn't stop there. Komal Meer delved into another gripping incident while filming a scene where her character's aunt had to deliver a slap. The shocking twist? It wasn't a staged slap—it was real. Komal, taken aback, felt the sting and couldn't hold back the tears.

The emotional toll of that moment led her to make a heartfelt call to her mother, expressing a desire to abandon the path of acting altogether.

On the work front, she was also seen in Benaam, Dhoka among many more.