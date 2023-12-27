Motorways closed for traffic due to smog

LAHORE – The National Highways and Motorways Police have closed sections of motorways in order to avert road accidents due to dense smog.

In a series of posts on social media platforms, it said M2 (Lahore-Islamabad motorway) has been closed from Thokar Niaz Baig to Kot Momin interchange while entry of vehicles from Islamabad main toll plaza has also been restricted.

Furthermore, M4 that connects Punjab cities of Faisalabad and Multan has been closed from Pindi Bhattian point.

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔



مقام: ایم-2، لاہور ، ٹھوکر نیاز بیگ کلومیٹر (00) تا کوٹ مومن انٹرچینج کلومیٹر(162)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 27, 2023

اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!



مقام: ایم-3, فیض پور (کلومیٹر 1147) تا سمندری انٹرچینج (کلومیٹر 1016)۔

وجہ: شدید دھند۔ — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 27, 2023

Similarly, M3 has been closed from Faizpur Interchange to Samundari Interchange. The authorities have also closed Lahore-Sialkot motorway for traffic due to smog.