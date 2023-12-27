Motorways closed for traffic due to smog

LAHORE – The National Highways and Motorways Police have closed sections of motorways in order to avert road accidents due to dense smog.
In a series of posts on social media platforms, it said M2 (Lahore-Islamabad motorway) has been closed from Thokar Niaz Baig to Kot Momin interchange while entry of vehicles from Islamabad main toll plaza has also been restricted.
Furthermore, M4 that connects Punjab cities of Faisalabad and Multan has been closed from Pindi Bhattian point.
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے۔— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 27, 2023
مقام: ایم-2، لاہور ، ٹھوکر نیاز بیگ کلومیٹر (00) تا کوٹ مومن انٹرچینج کلومیٹر(162)۔
وجہ: شدید دھند۔
اطلاع: سڑک بند ہے!— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 27, 2023
مقام: ایم-3, فیض پور (کلومیٹر 1147) تا سمندری انٹرچینج (کلومیٹر 1016)۔
وجہ: شدید دھند۔
Similarly, M3 has been closed from Faizpur Interchange to Samundari Interchange. The authorities have also closed Lahore-Sialkot motorway for traffic due to smog.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.