Defence Minister alleges ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed's role in May 9 violence, political unrest

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif makes shocking revelations about former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, who was taken into custody by military.

Asif said the former spy chief was involved in political activities after stepping down from his role in late 2022.

Sharing his views in a TV program, Minister said Faiz was indeed involved in political events that unfolded after his retirement.

When asked about Faiz's alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents, Asif suggested that if the reports are accurate, Faiz was likely not acting alone. Faiz Hameed may have provided logistical support and used his experience to identify targets for maximum impact, Khawaja reckoned.

He called Faiz an alleged strategic adviser in May 9 events. While I can't confirm this with certainty, the circumstances and events seem to point towards his involvement, Asif said.

The minister also noted the deep personal connection between Faiz and former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, explaining that their fathers-in-law were very close, which strengthened their ties.

On Monday, the army media wing ISPR announced that disciplinary action had been initiated against Faiz under the Pakistan Army Act. A Field General Court Martial process has begun, and Faiz Hamid is now in military custody, it said.