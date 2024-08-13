Defence Minister alleges ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed's role in May 9 violence, political unrest

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif makes shocking revelations about former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, who was taken into custody by military.
Asif said the former spy chief was involved in political activities after stepping down from his role in late 2022.
Sharing his views in a TV program, Minister said Faiz was indeed involved in political events that unfolded after his retirement.
When asked about Faiz's alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents, Asif suggested that if the reports are accurate, Faiz was likely not acting alone. Faiz Hameed may have provided logistical support and used his experience to identify targets for maximum impact, Khawaja reckoned.
He called Faiz an alleged strategic adviser in May 9 events. While I can't confirm this with certainty, the circumstances and events seem to point towards his involvement, Asif said.
The minister also noted the deep personal connection between Faiz and former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, explaining that their fathers-in-law were very close, which strengthened their ties.
On Monday, the army media wing ISPR announced that disciplinary action had been initiated against Faiz under the Pakistan Army Act. A Field General Court Martial process has begun, and Faiz Hamid is now in military custody, it said.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.