Cambridge announces O, A-Level Results 2024 in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Results of O-Level, A-Level are set to be announced today in Pakistan as thousands of students are hoping to get top grades.

Cambridge Assessment International Education said the results of O-Level, IGCSE, International AS and A Level exams will be held on August 13.

O-Level Results 2024

O Level, A Level and IGCSE results will be available at official Cambridge website today at 10am.

In 2024, record 16lac candidates appeared in these international exams. More than one hundred thousand students were from 683 schools participated in these exams. There were over 226,000 entries for Cambridge O Levels and IGCSEs, and more than 125,000 entries for Cambridge International AS and A Levels in Pakistan.

Pakistan Studies, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, English Language remained among most chosen subjects.

For Cambridge International AS and A Levels, the most favored subjects were Physics, Mathematics, Business, Chemistry, and Computer Science. Business surpassed Chemistry in popularity this year, and Computer Science has entered the top five subjects, replacing Economics.