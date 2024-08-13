Tight gas production starts at Pakistan’s Nur West Well-1, boosting supply

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first Tight Gas project, Nur West Well-1 located in Sujawal district, Sindh, has started early commercial production of tight gas.
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) made the announcement, saying Nur West Well-1, which falls under the Nur Development & Production Lease, is currently producing 1.5 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas with a wellhead pressure of 1050 PSI.
The gas, extracted from the Lower Guru formation (‘A’ Sand), has been smoothly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) network, boosting national gas supply.
OGDCL said conventional testing during drilling did not get desired results, leading to use of hydraulic fracturing techniques to make production viable. This innovative method shows state-owned OGDCL's dedication to adopting advanced technologies to maximize resource potential.
OGDCL has also developed a detailed roadmap for tight gas exploration and development, which is now being implemented. This plan reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding energy resources, meeting national energy needs, and supporting sustainable development throughout Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
