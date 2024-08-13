What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from August 16?

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for inflation-weary people as petrol and diesel rates are set to go down for second half of August 2024.
Initial reports claimed that PML-N led coalition government is planning relief for masses as petrol prices could potentially go down by up to Rs9 per litre, while diesel prices might be slashed by Rs8 per litre.
Furthermore, Kerosene oil prices are expected to be cut by Rs12 per litre.
State-owned Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) mulled drop in petroleum prices from August 16 amid drop in global oil prices.
OGRA is expected to deliver its recommendations to the government on August 15. After that, the finance minister will announce updated prices following a consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In July, the petroleum prices were slashed for first fortnight of August. The price of petrol was lowered by Rs6.17 per litre to Rs269.43, high-speed diesel by Rs10.86 to Rs272.77 per litre.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
