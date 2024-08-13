What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from August 16?

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for inflation-weary people as petrol and diesel rates are set to go down for second half of August 2024.

Initial reports claimed that PML-N led coalition government is planning relief for masses as petrol prices could potentially go down by up to Rs9 per litre, while diesel prices might be slashed by Rs8 per litre.

Furthermore, Kerosene oil prices are expected to be cut by Rs12 per litre.

State-owned Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) mulled drop in petroleum prices from August 16 amid drop in global oil prices.

OGRA is expected to deliver its recommendations to the government on August 15. After that, the finance minister will announce updated prices following a consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In July, the petroleum prices were slashed for first fortnight of August. The price of petrol was lowered by Rs6.17 per litre to Rs269.43, high-speed diesel by Rs10.86 to Rs272.77 per litre.