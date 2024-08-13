Search

Business

What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from August 16?

Web Desk
09:51 AM | 13 Aug, 2024
What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from August 16?
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for inflation-weary people as petrol and diesel rates are set to go down for second half of August 2024.

Initial reports claimed that PML-N led coalition government is planning relief for masses as petrol prices could potentially go down by up to Rs9 per litre, while diesel prices might be slashed by Rs8 per litre.

Furthermore, Kerosene oil prices are expected to be cut by Rs12 per litre.

State-owned Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) mulled drop in petroleum prices from August 16 amid drop in global oil prices. 

OGRA is expected to deliver its recommendations to the government on August 15. After that, the finance minister will announce updated prices following a consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In July, the petroleum prices were slashed for first fortnight of August. The price of petrol was lowered by Rs6.17 per litre to Rs269.43, high-speed diesel by Rs10.86 to Rs272.77 per litre.

‘Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from April 16’

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

09:51 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from August 16?

09:38 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Tight gas production starts at Pakistan’s Nur West Well-1, boosting ...

03:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024

12:24 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

National Savings Centre announces new rates for Savings schemes

01:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Big drop in Solar Panel prices in Pakistan amid oversupply glut

11:24 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

Flour prices reduced in Punjab: check out the latest rates

Advertisement

Latest

09:51 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

What will be the new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from August 16?

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: