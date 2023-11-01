No relief for Pakistanis as govt keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged for November

ISLAMABAD – The interim government has kept fuel prices unchanged against the expected price cut in light of rupee appreciation.

Kakar-led government decided on Tuesday to keep the price of petrol same as of late October while slashing the rate of Kerosene and light diesel slightly with effect from November 1, 2023.

Ministry of Finance issued a notification, in which it notified that prices of petrol and high-speed diesel would be same and the rates of kerosene oil and light diesel oil cut by Rs3.82 per liter and Rs3.40 per litre respectively.

For the first two weeks of November, the price of petrol will stay at Rs283.38 per liter, and high-speed diesel at Rs303.18 per liter.

With the little price drop, the kerosene oil price has decreased from Rs214.85 to Rs211.03 per liter. Meanwhile, light diesel’s new rate has been set at Rs189.46 per liter.

Kerosene oil is used for cooking purposes in several regions, especially in the hilly areas where LPG is not available.