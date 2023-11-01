  

Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

No relief for Pakistanis as govt keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged for November

Web Desk
09:15 AM | 1 Nov, 2023
No relief for Pakistanis as govt keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged for November
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The interim government has kept fuel prices unchanged against the expected price cut in light of rupee appreciation.

Kakar-led government decided on Tuesday to keep the price of petrol same as of late October while slashing the rate of Kerosene and light diesel slightly with effect from November 1, 2023.

Ministry of Finance issued a notification, in which it notified that prices of petrol and high-speed diesel would be same and the rates of kerosene oil and light diesel oil cut by Rs3.82 per liter and Rs3.40 per litre respectively.

For the first two weeks of November, the price of petrol will stay at Rs283.38 per liter, and high-speed diesel at Rs303.18 per liter.

With the little price drop, the kerosene oil price has decreased from Rs214.85 to Rs211.03 per liter. Meanwhile, light diesel’s new rate has been set at Rs189.46 per liter.

Kerosene oil is used for cooking purposes in several regions, especially in the hilly areas where LPG is not available.

LPG price slashed by Rs9.95 per kg in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

NADRA NICOP fee in November 2023 and how to apply for it

12:12 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Pakistan to announce big cut in petrol, diesel prices from November 1

01:15 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Caretaker govt approves massive increase in gas tariff

04:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22% for next two months 

05:05 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from November 1?

11:28 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Changan announces big drop in car prices; Check latest rates here

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 1 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound; Check today’s forex rates here

The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan continues upward trend in line with international market

Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.

The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.

Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: