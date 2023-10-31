ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a decrease in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November 2023 in line with downward trend in the international market.

A notification issued by the regulatory authority said the LPG price has been cut by Rs9.95 per kilogramme as it will be available for Rs251/kg from November 1.

Similarly, the price of domestic cylinder of 11.8kg has been decreased by Rs117.47 to Rs2962.17.

In October, the per kg price for LPG stood at Rs261 while the 11.8kg cylinder was being sold for Rs3,079.64.