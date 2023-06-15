Gold price up by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices broke their losing streak on Thursday after witnessing downward trend for three consecutive days.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,700 to close at Rs220,700 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,458 to settle at Rs189,215, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $19 to settle at $1,929 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.