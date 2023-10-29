What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from November 1?

KARACHI – The Pakistani government is likely to cut petrol prices for the first half of November as the rupee strengthened against the dollar amid stern measures.
The prices of POLs including Petrol and Diesel are likely to move down as the government mulls passing on another relief to distressed Pakistanis who are battling the worst economic crisis in recent times.
Unverified media reports suggest that the cost of petrol would drop by around Rs20 per litre amid the comeback of the Pakistani rupee, and the diesel would be slashed by around Rs16 per litre.
The interim government members have not made any decision and Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar will make the final decision in a meeting slated to be held on October 31.
The expected price revision would be the second decrease in a month's time. Earlier this month, the caretaker setup slashed the price of petrol by Rs40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre for the second half of October.
As of now, the current price of petrol is Rs283.38 per litre and Rs303.18 per litre for HSD.
Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.
On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
