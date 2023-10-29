What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from November 1?

KARACHI – The Pakistani government is likely to cut petrol prices for the first half of November as the rupee strengthened against the dollar amid stern measures.

The prices of POLs including Petrol and Diesel are likely to move down as the government mulls passing on another relief to distressed Pakistanis who are battling the worst economic crisis in recent times.

Unverified media reports suggest that the cost of petrol would drop by around Rs20 per litre amid the comeback of the Pakistani rupee, and the diesel would be slashed by around Rs16 per litre.

The interim government members have not made any decision and Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar will make the final decision in a meeting slated to be held on October 31.

The expected price revision would be the second decrease in a month's time. Earlier this month, the caretaker setup slashed the price of petrol by Rs40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre for the second half of October.

As of now, the current price of petrol is Rs283.38 per litre and Rs303.18 per litre for HSD.