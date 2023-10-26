Pakistan to increase petrol price from November 1

LAHORE – The Pakistani government has decided to increase the petrol prices from the start of next month.

Two weeks back, the Pakistani interim government made a huge slash in the price of petrol by Rs40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs15 per litre for the next two weeks.

Media reports suggest that fuel prices in Pakistan are likely to surge by Rs3.55 per litre, while diesel prices could increase by Rs0.82 per litre.

Caretaker Prime Minister Haq will make the final decision in the coming days. The price for the first half of November will be announced on October 31, 2023.

Amid the Israel-Gaza war, global oil prices saw an increase, showing an upward trajectory. Latest rates suggest that petrol and diesel prices moved up by $3.14 and $1.14 per barrel, respectively.