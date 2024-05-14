Search

Chairman Service Long March Tyres Jin Yongsheng calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

08:38 PM | 14 May, 2024
Chairman Service Long March Tyres Jin Yongsheng calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD—Chairman Jin Yongsheng and CEO Omar Saeed called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express their gratitude for the government's support of the tyre industry. 

“Service Long March (SLM) Tyres has committed a further investment of Rs30 billion to double its capacity and to increase exports to $100 million in 2025,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“SLM has also shown intent to invest a further amount of Rs30 billion to start a new project exporting specialised tyres from Pakistan to EU and USA,” it added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif promised continued support from all departments and instructed relevant ministries to help export-led growth in the country.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, Commerce Minister, Minister for Privatisation and Investment, Information Minister, Secretary to PM, Secretary Commerce and Secretary BOI.

