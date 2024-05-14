Chairman Service Long March Tyres Jin Yongsheng calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD—Chairman Jin Yongsheng and CEO Omar Saeed called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express their gratitude for the government's support of the tyre industry.
“Service Long March (SLM) Tyres has committed a further investment of Rs30 billion to double its capacity and to increase exports to $100 million in 2025,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
“SLM has also shown intent to invest a further amount of Rs30 billion to start a new project exporting specialised tyres from Pakistan to EU and USA,” it added.
PM Shehbaz Sharif promised continued support from all departments and instructed relevant ministries to help export-led growth in the country.
The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, Commerce Minister, Minister for Privatisation and Investment, Information Minister, Secretary to PM, Secretary Commerce and Secretary BOI.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
