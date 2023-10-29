  

Sharmila Farooqi slays Halloween look with evil clown look

06:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2023
Sharmila Farooqi slays Halloween look with evil clown look
Source: sharmilafaruqui/Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani actors and influencers were spotted celebrating Halloween but in a rare case, a Pakistani politician jumped into a Western feast, that is still considered taboo in the conservative society.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Sharmila Farooqi stepped it up with her costume and got extra creative as she shared her Halloween look.

With the festival just around the corner, people in parts of the world are set for the 'spooky' festival, and a wide range of parties are being hosted to show off scary costumes.

Sharmilla did it again by sharing glam and spook, giving inspiration for this year’s festival. ‘Dare to wear the foolish clown face? I may look funny but my intentions are far from it…’, the post reads.

The pictures show her wearing a black and white ruffled shirt and pants with boots and hair done in buns.

This is not the first time as PPP leader has marked the event in 2020, when she got a spooky glam skeleton makeover.

Pakistani celebrities join Halloween celebrations

