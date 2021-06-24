Minissha Lamba talks about casting couch in Bollywood

The dark side of the glitz and glamour industry encompasses the casting couch which has eroded away the talent and replaced it with nepotism and favouritism.

With multiple Bollywood stars getting vocal about harassment prevalent in the industry, the latest celebrity to jump onto this bandwagon is starlet Minissha Lamba.

Recently, the Bachna Ae Haseeno star briefly touching upon her early days in the industry where she got vocal about her experience.

In a recent interview, the 36-year-old actor revealed that there have been times where she got invited to discuss films over dinner. She revealed that she had pretended not to understand the demands of the filmmakers and insisted on meeting in offices.

"I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further," she tells.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minissha (@minissha_lamba)

On the work front, Minissha is all set to make her digital debut with a web series titled Kasak.