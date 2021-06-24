Minissha Lamba talks about casting couch in Bollywood
Share
The dark side of the glitz and glamour industry encompasses the casting couch which has eroded away the talent and replaced it with nepotism and favouritism.
With multiple Bollywood stars getting vocal about harassment prevalent in the industry, the latest celebrity to jump onto this bandwagon is starlet Minissha Lamba.
Recently, the Bachna Ae Haseeno star briefly touching upon her early days in the industry where she got vocal about her experience.
In a recent interview, the 36-year-old actor revealed that there have been times where she got invited to discuss films over dinner. She revealed that she had pretended not to understand the demands of the filmmakers and insisted on meeting in offices.
"I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further," she tells.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Minissha is all set to make her digital debut with a web series titled Kasak.
Aditi Rao Hydari reveals she had no work for ... 04:08 PM | 30 Jul, 2018
LAHORE - Aditi Rao Hydari confessed facing Bollywood casting couch and how it affected her career initially. She was ...
- IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield graft ...05:44 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Modi meets selective leaders from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir05:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 final: Peshawar Zalmi's Haider Ali, Umaid Asif suspended for ...05:05 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Is Digital A New Way Of Charitable Giving In Pakistan04:36 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
-
- Minissha Lamba talks about casting couch in Bollywood03:20 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn settles feud with Mathira after bullying accusations03:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Saboor Aly spills the beans on her relationship with Ali Ansari02:30 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021