Another cleric booked in Punjab for sexually abusing a student in viral video

LAHORE – A week after the shameful episode of Mufti Aziz, another cleric has been booked by by police in Punjab after a viral video that allegedly shows him sexually abusing a boy.

The video allegedly features Dr. Mazhar Abbas sexually abusing an underage child. According to social media reports, the disgusting act reportedly took place at Jamia Imam-ul-Asar Adda Sheikhan in Chiniot – a city in Punjab province.

A copy of FIR posted on social media cited that the plaintiff Ansar Abbas lodged a case against Allama Mazhar Abbas, the principal of the madrassa in Muhammadwala police station in which the plaintiff said that his 14-year-old son was lured by the cleric and later he was sexually assaulted by Mazhar Abbas who fled the scene after the short commotion from the victim.

#Pakistan: Another video evidence of Allama Mazhar Abbas molesting a 14YO student in the Madarsa goes viral.



Turning sacred places into hubs of worst kind of child abuse.



If only these Madarsa clerics could be replaced by robots, I guess the rampant child abuse would lessen..? pic.twitter.com/YIhqhQvvOA — Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) June 23, 2021

The plaintiff added that he was aware of the incident that occurred back in March, but he approached the police as the harrowing clip of the heinous act took social media by storm. A case has been lodged under Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the parents or the family of the victim haven’t spoken with any of the news outlets till the filing of this report. Furthermore, the cleric has been stripped of his ‘Allama’ title after the leaked viral video began circulating on the internet.